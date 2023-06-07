Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,144 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,341,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,584,000 after purchasing an additional 179,282 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 232,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 153,355 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $817.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,263.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $394,060. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.