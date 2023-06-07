Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.12

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and traded as low as $38.70. Bunzl shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 22,121 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.81) to GBX 2,850 ($35.43) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,841.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09.
Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.
