Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00.

CBT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.75.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cabot’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 312,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 137,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

