Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canaccord Genuity Group (CCORF)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.