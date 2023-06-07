Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

