Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.29) price target on the stock.
IG Design Group Stock Performance
Shares of IGR stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.49. IG Design Group has a one year low of GBX 51.89 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 200.40 ($2.49). The firm has a market cap of £127.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,400.00 and a beta of 1.20.
About IG Design Group
