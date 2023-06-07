Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

IG Design Group Stock Performance

Shares of IGR stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.49. IG Design Group has a one year low of GBX 51.89 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 200.40 ($2.49). The firm has a market cap of £127.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,400.00 and a beta of 1.20.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wraps, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware products, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, calendars and diaries, as well as food and non-food gifts.

