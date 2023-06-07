Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.84) price objective on the stock.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

LON TPFG opened at GBX 310 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £99.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,431.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 296.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.60. The Property Franchise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 207 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.76 ($4.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

The Property Franchise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,909.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About The Property Franchise Group

In other news, insider David Arthur Raggett acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($17,342.12). Insiders own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.