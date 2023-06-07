Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 18.05 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.80. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65. The firm has a market cap of £107.68 million, a P/E ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Hill purchased 83,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £6,667.12 ($8,288.31). Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

