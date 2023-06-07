Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$11.50.

Separately, Cormark raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a tender rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$9.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.06. The company has a market cap of C$934.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

