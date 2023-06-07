Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

