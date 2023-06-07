Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNGL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.