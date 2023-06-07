Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

