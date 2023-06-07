Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.24

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.70. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 113,921 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

