CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KMX opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

