Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $224.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $249.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.