Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $130,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,489,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,805 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

