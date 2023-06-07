CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

