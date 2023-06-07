CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after purchasing an additional 631,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 657,742 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Recommended Stories

