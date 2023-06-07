Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 245 ($3.05) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAML. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.98) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.29) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Central Asia Metals Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 193.80 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £352.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,286.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.17. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299 ($3.72). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

In related news, insider Gillian Davidson acquired 10,119 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £20,035.62 ($24,907.53). In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Gillian Davidson purchased 10,119 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £20,035.62 ($24,907.53). Also, insider David Swan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($12,493.78). Insiders have purchased a total of 28,453 shares of company stock worth $6,088,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

