Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 340 ($4.23) to GBX 320 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

CAMLF stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74.

