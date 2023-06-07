Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 340 ($4.23) to GBX 320 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Central Asia Metals Stock Performance
CAMLF stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Asia Metals (CAMLF)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.