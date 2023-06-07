Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.26

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $12.17. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 75,323 shares.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

