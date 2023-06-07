Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Trading Down 2.6%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 411,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 573,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cepton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.42.

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 627.17%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cepton, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cepton news, CEO Jun Pei sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,454,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,825,304.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cepton by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 477,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cepton by 215.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cepton by 493.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 84,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cepton by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

