Chardan Capital Boosts Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target to $6.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Synlogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 71.60% and a negative net margin of 5,952.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

