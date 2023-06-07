China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Trading 1.7% Higher

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 221,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 317,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
