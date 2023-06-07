Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.38.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $132.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

