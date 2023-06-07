Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.38.
CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International
In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International
Choice Hotels International Stock Performance
CHH opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $132.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86.
Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.
Choice Hotels International Company Profile
Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.
Featured Articles
