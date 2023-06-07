Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.19

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.34. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 473,072 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CDTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $117.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Insider Activity

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $28,365. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

