Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cielo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Cielo has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

Cielo Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Cielo’s payout ratio is currently 66.68%.

(Get Rating)

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.