Citigroup Lowers Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PBBGF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG operates as a specialist bank for investments in commercial real estate and public infrastructure projects in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Public Investment Finance, and Value Portfolio segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business.

