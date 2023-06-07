Citigroup Lowers Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance
PBBGF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
