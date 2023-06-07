City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.28

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $5.02. City Developments shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 5,095 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.
City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.
