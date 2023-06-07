City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.28

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $5.02. City Developments shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 5,095 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

City Developments Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd.

(Get Rating)

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.