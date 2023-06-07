Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Trading Down 5.2%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Rating) was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 145,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,105,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearmind Medicine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Clearmind Medicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, including binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

