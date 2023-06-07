Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,033,200.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,129,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 315.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

