Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.58. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 38,736 shares.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

