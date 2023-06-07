CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.30.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

