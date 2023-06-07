CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

