Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Shares Down 0.8%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.73). 137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.73).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of €0.67 ($0.72) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,440.73%.

In other news, insider Damian Gammell sold 46,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,540 ($68.87), for a total value of £2,575,933.80 ($3,202,304.57). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

