Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $143.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $1.6048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 62,969 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,516,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

