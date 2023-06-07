Comparing Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) & Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Rating) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toro and Pyxis Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pyxis Tankers $58.34 million 0.70 $13.39 million $2.04 1.88

Profitability

Pyxis Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Toro.

This table compares Toro and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro N/A N/A N/A Pyxis Tankers 40.82% 43.60% 18.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Toro and Pyxis Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Pyxis Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pyxis Tankers has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Toro.

Summary

Pyxis Tankers beats Toro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products. Toro Corp. is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

