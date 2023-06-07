Compass Point Begins Coverage on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.60.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $592.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 736,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 104,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,606.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,078,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 190,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 118,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.