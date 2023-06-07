Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 745,045 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 745,045 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $133,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

