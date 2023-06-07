CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CEIX opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

