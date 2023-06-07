Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.33.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average of $229.53. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

