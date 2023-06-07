Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) & Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Head-To-Head Survey

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) and Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Constellation Software has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Constellation Software pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Constellation Software and Nissan Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nissan Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Constellation Software currently has a consensus price target of $2,960.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.36%. Given Constellation Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Nissan Chemical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Constellation Software and Nissan Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $6.62 billion N/A $513.00 million $23.99 86.67 Nissan Chemical $1.85 billion 3.24 $345.11 million N/A N/A

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Chemical.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and Nissan Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 7.15% 60.04% 13.63% Nissan Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Constellation Software beats Nissan Chemical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc. is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers. The company was founded by Mark Henri Leonard and James D. Foy on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid. The company also offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses and parks; and drug substances for antiparasite drugs for animals. In addition, it provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops healthcare, information and communication materials, and environmental and energy materials. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

