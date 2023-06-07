Continental Investors Services Inc. Has $265,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Continental Investors Services Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

