Contrasting BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) and Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of BioNTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioNTech and Advanced Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 7 6 0 2.46 Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

BioNTech currently has a consensus price target of $171.07, suggesting a potential upside of 55.73%. Given BioNTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioNTech is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

This table compares BioNTech and Advanced Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $18.24 billion 1.46 $9.94 billion $26.01 4.22 Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and Advanced Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech 51.03% 32.52% 27.56% Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioNTech beats Advanced Life Sciences on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

About Advanced Life Sciences

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

