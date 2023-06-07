Contrasting InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and DocGo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $698.64 million 1.49 -$6.52 million ($0.31) -24.74 DocGo $440.52 million 2.22 $34.58 million $0.20 47.30

DocGo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

12.4% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InnovAge and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 3 0 0 2.00 DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

InnovAge currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.48%. DocGo has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.14%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than InnovAge.

Risk and Volatility

InnovAge has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48% DocGo 4.70% 7.05% 5.15%

Summary

DocGo beats InnovAge on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. As of June 30, 2022, it served approximately 6,650 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

