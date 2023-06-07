Contrasting Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) & Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jade Art Group and Montrose Environmental Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 2.23 -$31.82 million ($1.86) -21.66

Jade Art Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jade Art Group and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jade Art Group and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group -7.21% -11.73% -4.67%

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Jade Art Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of raw jade, which serves as decorative construction material for both the commercial and residential markets, and as jewelry. The company was founded on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

