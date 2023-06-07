Contrasting Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northern Trust and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 9 4 0 2.21 Veritex 0 2 1 0 2.33

Northern Trust currently has a consensus price target of $97.29, suggesting a potential upside of 28.76%. Veritex has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $7.75 billion 2.03 $1.34 billion $5.88 12.85 Veritex $502.23 million 2.16 $146.32 million $2.76 7.24

This table compares Northern Trust and Veritex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 14.73% 14.30% 0.95% Veritex 25.64% 10.87% 1.32%

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Northern Trust pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Veritex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Veritex beats Northern Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting, guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting, family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.