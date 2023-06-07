Contrasting Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RBB Bancorp and Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.51%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $192.22 million 1.21 $64.33 million $3.17 3.86 Union Bankshares $52.94 million 1.88 $12.61 million $2.92 7.57

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. RBB Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 29.48% 12.67% 1.53% Union Bankshares 23.32% 23.24% 1.01%

Volatility and Risk

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Union Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; home improvement loans and overdraft; and residential construction and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services; debit cards; telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

