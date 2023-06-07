Contrasting Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) & Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Vitru has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 7.94% 13.30% 4.56% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $255.14 million 2.09 $18.08 million $0.74 21.35 Wah Fu Education Group $11.47 million 0.86 $740,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Vitru and Wah Fu Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Wah Fu Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vitru and Wah Fu Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 1 3 0 2.75 Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vitru presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.99%. Given Vitru’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vitru beats Wah Fu Education Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies. The B2C segment provides online training and examination preparation services directly to students for a fee. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

