Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLRS opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.46). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. Analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

