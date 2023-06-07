Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Shares Up 0.2%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Corsair Partnering Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Partnering

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Corsair Partnering by 182.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Partnering

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

